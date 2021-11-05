Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Barry I. Thompson, 63, Leavenworth, Kansas, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Oscar Beam, 28, 2308 Messanie St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony harassment and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mark A. Thompson Jr., 37, 2811 S. 36th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Thomas Daniel Davis, 40, 5314 Basil Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Thomas Daniel Davis, 40, 5314 Basil Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Thomas Daniel Davis, 40, 5314 Basil Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Terence Matthew Hoyt, 44, 1604 1/2 Jules St., seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography.
Joshua Isaac Hollamon, 33, 1015 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Joey Everett Jonas, 27, 1708 N. Second St., on year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joey Everett Jonas, 27, 1708 N. Second St., on year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Sasha K. Smith, 28, 1113 Corby St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joshua Brian Taber, 30, 428 N. 17th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Cory W. Glidewell, 39, Savannah, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 10 days served.
Thor Allen Samuels, 35, 210 N. Eighth St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for four days served.
Lionel Deshon Noble, 29, 3621 Gene Field Road, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 13 days served.
Joshua A. Fletcher, 26, McFall, Missouri, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for nine days served.
Joshua A. Fletcher, 26, McFall, Missouri, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 21 days served.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Dion Keck, 24, 411 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Alexandria Rene Palmer, 31, 604 Kansas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with minor in vehicle with credit given for four days served.
A.J. Hassand, 27, 2218 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Evan James Rhea, 21, Maysville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive in the right lane of the highway.
Pisanter Auf, 45, 2908 N. Eighth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Crystal Dawn Amos, 35, 3116 Joyce Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Tymothy Eugene Dilley, 27, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Douglas W. Heckman, 50, 3419 Duncan St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Alicia Marie Johnson, 19, 1015 Faraon St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Andrew Lee Servaes, 36, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Leland O’Brien Sell Jr., 29, 2918 Hampton Road, $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.
Nancy L. McDurmond, 67, Lansing, Kansas, $50 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Lionel Deshon Noble, 29, 3621 Gene Field Road, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Kristan Dale Griffin, 36, 5025 Savannah Road, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for five days served.
Jack Dempsey Bozarth, 47, 807 N. 10th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Samuel A. Malual, 39, 6201 Sherman St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 60 days served.
John David Krull, 56, 5811 S. 22nd St., 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 24 days served.
Suspended sentence
Mark Steven Wahlert, 40, 5911 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bryan Leroy Starr, 38, 5077 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a motorcycle without a validated license.
Cody W. Pettijohn, 25, 1407 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Blaine Kunzler, 39, 5622 S. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Christopher Dion Keck, 24, 411 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
John W. Klaus, 25, 808 S. 39th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Cory Jason Spicer, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Cordell Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
Tabitha J. Byrd, 40, 1320 S. 25th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Ezachias E. Dawkins, 43, 712 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Teirney Renee Johnson, 23, Maryville, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.