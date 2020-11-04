placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

  • Kenzlee Paige Flowers, 26, 202 N. 31st St., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Lukess James Bielby, 39, 1614 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Local Videos