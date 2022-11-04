Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Christian Allian Hurt Jr., 33, 700 Olive St., five years for probation violation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrison
Spencer Parry Watkins, 33, 1105 S. 14th St., five years for probation violation for felony robbery.
Tony James Stanford, 32, 216 N. 4th St. Apt. 406, six years for probation violation for felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
Tony James Stanford, 32, 216 N. 4th St. Apt. 406, four years for felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Jacob Gene Simmons, 24, 2602 Frederick Ave., 90 days shock detention with four years supervised probation for felony third-degree domestic assault
Cody Lee Ward, 604 1/2 S. 10th Street, 36 years for one count of felony first-degree sodomy and one count of felony first-degree rape.
Larry Alan White, 52, 2429 S. 12th St. three years for probation violation for felony violation of an order of protection for adult.
Jail
Justin Lee Hockaday, 36, 2717 S.W. Karen Lane Lot 16, 30 days in jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Sue Shute-Burgess, 44, 603 Hall, Apt. 3, six months in jail for probation violation for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Fined
Mike E. Robinson Jr., 41, Kansas City, Missouri, $50 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Michael Hillyard, 32, 2725 Monterey, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Randall Jordan Stout, 34, no address provided, 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with given credit for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Buddy James Nolan, 40, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with given credit for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Henry Mori Jr., 26, 1517 N 36 Apt. 3, 47 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with given credit for 47 days served and court costs waived.
Cordell Dewayne Hicks Jr., 32, 217 N. 13th St., 82 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor four-degree assault with given credit for 23 days served.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 31, 501 Faraon St., 65 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and given credit for 65 days served.
Suspended sentence
Claudy Ferdinand, 35, Belle Glade, Florida, six months on court-supervised probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
James Detamore Thomas-Jones Jr., 29, 3305 Duncan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Shelia Leann Stickler, 51, 1015 Faraon Apt. 204, 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Brandon M Kistler, 28, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with bond applied to cost of arrest.
Quentin William Lenz, 23, 4 South Carriage Dr., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Kendel Galen Kafer, 58, 3235 Melody Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dana Noble, 33, 3621 Gene Field Apt. D, 35, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Devon James Laun, 19, 6412 Carnegie St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Carl Lee Henderson, 49, 3004 Joslin Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Drew Michael Johnson, 35, 3412 St. Joseph Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor non-support.
David Michael Lee Kelderman, 34, 805 S. 15th St., two years of probation for resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Fined
Chad E. Bond, 39, Atchison, Kansas, $151.50 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
