Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
FinedJeffery E. Carpenter, 44, 5302 Pryor Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedCharles L. Austin, 44, 2510 Kent St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for two days served.Brandi Lea Davis, 35, Moscow Mills, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for two days served.Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 820 N. 13th St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceAmber Renae Ebling, 37, 912 Powell St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.Ashley Chantelle Owens, 38, Emporia, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Candice May Coker, 36, 2715 Garfield Ave., $10 fine for misdemeanor presenting false identification to gain entry to gambling boat and court costs waived.