placeholder_court2

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Fined

  • Jeffery E. Carpenter, 44, 5302 Pryor Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Charles L. Austin, 44, 2510 Kent St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for two days served.
  • Brandi Lea Davis, 35, Moscow Mills, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for two days served.
  • Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 820 N. 13th St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Amber Renae Ebling, 37, 912 Powell St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
  • Ashley Chantelle Owens, 38, Emporia, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Fined

    Candice May Coker, 36, 2715 Garfield Ave., $10 fine for misdemeanor presenting false identification to gain entry to gambling boat and court costs waived.