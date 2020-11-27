Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Brandon Michael Barnett, 29, 1503 Olive St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Christopher W. Roberts, 29, 115 Sycamore St., 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 70 days served.
Suspended sentence
Timothy Bryan Hahn, 31, 1618 S. 12th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Alicia Marie Royle, 32, 5640 S.W. Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Harry N. Vargas, 18, 2007 Mulberry St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Mitch M. Horner, 38, Troy, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Timothy M. Rose, 39, 117 E. Walter Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding posted speed limit.
Marcos A. Cruz Colon, 23, 2712 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Swayde William Richardson, 19, Unionville, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
James M. Jeffries, 39, 3101 S.W. Janston Road, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Gary Munyon, 37, 320 E. Cliff St., 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 22 days served.
Judge David Bolander (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Amanda S. Wynn, 37, Maryville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing.