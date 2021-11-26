Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Tyler Neal Tracy, 31, 3217 Newport Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 212 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Bronzale Moren Johnson, 32, 205 S. 13th St., 150 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Andrew John Orton, 33, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Ashley R. Helton, 36, 212 E. Linn St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Evan Clements, 19, 2008 Sun Valley Road, 24 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Candas L. Feighert, 42, 1713 Olive St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Robert Garrison II, 30, Osborn, Missouri, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Ronald Lee Martinez, 57, 1404 S. 30th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
Ronald Lee Martinez, 57, 1404 S. 30th St., $10 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Christopher B. Escobar, 32, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Timothy Marvin Sowards, 52, Warrensburg, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Duc M. Ho, 31, Salina, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Mariah Nicole Guthrie, 30, 330 Michigan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Leyton Kellen Starks, 18, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Jacob A. Whitt, 41, Kidder, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
