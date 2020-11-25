Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Allan Stevean Prickett, 46, 5004 Shawnee Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Russell Dean Carpenter, 60, no address provided, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Russell Dean Carpenter, 60, no address provided, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dustin Levi Phillips, 38, 1717 1/2 Jules St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Clinton Lee Allen Turner, 44, 1333 S. 17th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Benjamin Soten, 46, 211 Virginia St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Joe Franklin Wells, 51, 2902 N. 12th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child with credit given for 61 days served and court costs waived.
Derek Tyron Strader, 24, 924 S. 14th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child with credit given for two days served.
Judge David Bolander (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Caitlin Schultz, 29, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Travis Allen Stewart, 32, 2317 S. 18th St., $15 fine for trespassing.
Division 5
Judge David Bolander (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Mengstab T. Girmay, 39, 1615 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 5
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Jacob Tyler Oudin, 25, 806 S. 15th St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Ja’hon Alyn Williams, 38, 2923 Olive St., 115 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 74 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Amanda Katheryn Hicks, 36, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.