Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Uk Hmung, 46, Kansas City, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Bolton Richard Hawkins, 43, Leavenworth, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nathan Lee Talbott, 25, 411 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Shannon D. Cleveland, 42, 3000 Parkway A, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Diane M. Phillippe, 57, 1912 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Fine
Shawn D. K. Tucker, 20, Atchison, Kansas, $200 fine for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Molly R. Davies, 23, 5006 University Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.