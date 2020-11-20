Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Kaleb Jordan Penland, 20, 806 Mansfield Road, six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
Dontane Dequice Hughes, 35, 1719 Washington Ave., 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Olga Arce, 47, 3012 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Danny Lee Dilley III, 29, 2329 S. Fourth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Joseph M. Ewing, 33, 2407 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jonathan Michael Smith, 23, Savannah, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Lee D. McLeod, 31, 2918 Patee St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Bryce K. Langley, 19, Sedalia, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
James Scribner, 53, Clinton, Missouri, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information with credit given for three days served.
Tyler James Pritchett, 27, 501 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for any days served.
Tucker Allan Marceau, 23, 831 S. 40th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 60 days served.
Justin Nathaniel Jones, 29, 2821 Mulberry St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Patricia L. Williams, 40, 2607 Penn St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Keena Ley Brothers, 36, 217½ W. Hyde Park Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jade Fritz, 35, 2003 Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.