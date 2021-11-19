Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Devon Dean Wall, 25, 2902 N. 12th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Eric A. Riser, 31, 2811 Pembroke Lane, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Samuel David Cornell, 31, 1216 Corby St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Shawn Lyn Adams, 53, 836 S. 23rd St., 240 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Derek Andrew Orban, 31, 2418 Lafayette St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.
Suspended sentence
Danielle Rae Hughes, 27, 2006 Penn St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Danielle Rae Hughes, 27, 2006 Penn St., four years of probation for felony endangering the welfare of a child and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Paul W. Shelton, 55, 3220 Lafayette St., 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections each on two counts of attempted child molestation and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Timothy Richard Park, 35, 2524 Lafayette St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Roger D. Griggs, 48, no address provided, 46 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to appear with credit given for 46 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Erwin E. Islas-Pina, 38, Santa Clara, California, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
John Mathias Rupp, 50, 2206 Oscar St., two years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Tryston Santana Wilson, 18, 709 S. 17th St., $75 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Kyler John Janovec, 33, 2924 Olive St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for five days served.
John Mikel Nichols, 42, no address provided, 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Alicia Dawn Kretzer, 32, 2422 S. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Paul Douglas Massey Jr., 41, Wood Heights, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Krystal Diana Marie Morris, 35, Lawrence, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
John Henry Prall, 59, 1624 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Robert Wayne McCarver, 53, 2216 Lafayette St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
John Mikel Nichols, 42, no address provided, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mark Allen Grable, 39, 3006 Coachlight Place, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
John Henry Davis Jr., 49, 1002 Randolph St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Christopher Lynn Mitchell, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Krista Leeann Solomon, 35, Wathena, Kansas, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
John Horse, 31, 1301 N. 22nd St., $300 fine for misdemeanor authorization to operate a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Thomas Daniel Davis, 40, 2823 S. 22nd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Logan J. Zimmerman, 22, Maryville, Missouri, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Tyler Michael O’Dell, 26, 2005 St. Joseph Ave., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor careless driving with credit given for any time served and court costs waived.
Tyler Michael O’Dell, 26, 2005 St. Joseph Ave., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for any time served.
Mike Lawrence, 26, 719 S. 14th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Anthony Hicks, 28, 2001 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Alex Sanchez, 35, Odessa, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Earl L. Ellis, 25, 2119 Washington Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Malachi Lee Johnson Sr., 44, Kansas City, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
April Sue Jeffers, 36, 1216 Mt. Zion Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Deshon Jalen Goodwin-Jones, 27, 2213 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Howard L. Smith, 33, Elwood, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Daniel J. Kazluski, 58, 4107 Cook Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fernando Arevalogil, 38, Saint Albans, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Tyler Michael O’Dell, 26, 2005 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
