Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Jeffrey James Morgan, 50, 7006 S.W. Diagonal Road, three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Garon Travis Reynolds, 37, 1410 Sacramento St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 27 days served.
Suspended sentence
Cameron E. Wilson, 26, 6009 Lookout St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
David Eugene Dilley Jr., 32, 5111 Arcadia, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Gabriella Patricia Jackson, 30, 513 W. Chestnut St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Paul Michael Saunders, 23, 905 Logan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tyler Turner Frakes, 25, DeKalb, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
John Edward Clark, 43, 1907 Savannah Ave., $10 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
John Edward Clark, 43, 1907 Savannah Ave., $15 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Fined
John Edward Clark, 43, 1907 Savannah Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Deon W. Bey, 37, 702 Warsaw Ave., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Taylor J. Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served.
Jerry M. McCallum Jr., 27, 2109 S. 11th St., 19 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
Tasha Rene Williams-Volz, 34, 2911 Penn St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Alex E. Haynes, 44, 511 Hamburg St., 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Alex E. Haynes, 44, 511 Hamburg St., 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Lukess James Bielby, 39, 1614 Faraon St., 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Paul Michael Saunders, 23, 905 Logan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Corey L. Spangler, 40, Highland, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Roberto A. Gonzalez, 61, 212 N. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information and court costs waived.
Courtney Kelly Edgar, 44, Kansas City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 36, 1006 Seventh Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Demarcus L. Bushrod, 30, 1611 Gooding Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Lauritz N. Costner, 35, 1602 Ferndale Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jason Lee Moran, 36, 1820 Howard St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Justin R. Nelson, 37, 2219 Jones St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Jessica Lynn Castle, 35, Columbia, Missouri, $490 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.