Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dylan Ray Arrowood, 24, 3121 Sylvanie St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Larry Wayne Peace, 34, 3401 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tara R. Sharp, 45, 4214 Hillview, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Andrew Samuel Cox, 39, 905 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Fined
Tan Samukung, 47, 210 1/2 Illinois Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.