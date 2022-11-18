Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Joshua Kyle Spurgeon, 38, 924 S. 17th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Joshua Kyle Spurgeon, 38, 924 S. 17th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Suspended sentence
Priscillia Ann Hogan, 48, 718 Mason Avenue, five years of probation for felony stealing.
Charles Ray Harbord, 49, 2711 Delaware, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Michael Anthony Carder, 66, 1925 Duncan St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jailed
David Wayne Williams, 54, 6205 Browns St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 15 days served and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mattie Francine Lucas, 36, 726 S. 23rd St., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving with revoked/suspended license and credit given for 49 days served.
Suspended sentence
Hannah Marie Hudson, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jeremy Lee Ledford, 48, Faucett, Missouri, two years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Christopher Dion Keck, 26, 411 S. 15th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult and court costs waived.
John Mikel Nichols, 43, 1803 Garfield Ave. Apt. 7, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
William R. Cochran, 39, 2914 Mitchell Avenue, nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for nine days served.
Loren D. Deming, 39, no address provided, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor interference with legal process with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Travis J. Mitchell, 28, Dearborn, Missouri, two years on supervised probation and parole for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Jessie James, 50, 2714 Mary, four years of probation for felony nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support and court costs waived.
Xavier Travell Cooper, 20, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jaycee G. Erickson, 20, 1510 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
William Richard Powers III, 46, Dearborn, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult.
Sharonda Alicia Mobley, 40, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Larry D. Phelan Jr., 49, Troy Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Michael Drake Hogan, 18, 2727 Renick St., probation for six months for misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Johnathan James Bauman, 42, 12230 County Road, 363, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Johnathan James Bauman, 42, 12230 County Road, 363, two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of the accident.
Colby Alexander Lynn Kelly, 29, Pickering, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Fined
Luke A. Poppino, 31, 421 East 5th St., $500.00 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 28, 2622 S. 10 St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Tyler J. Violett, 28, 2522 Sylvanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Carl L. Cook, 50, 2225 S. 23rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Malinda Ann Baskins, 54, Elwood, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Cody L. Wilcox, 28, 2603 College Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Stacie Rae Mcginley, 40, 3133 St. Joseph Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
