Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Zakary C. Ingraham, 49, 1716 Boward St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
- Christina Lynn Perman, 48, 3206 Duncan St., $100 fine for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg Prison
- Randall Jordan Stout, 32, 3305 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
- Heather Renee Bledsoe, 44, 5518 King Hill Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- James A. Miller, 43, 6407 S.E. State Route A., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
- Justin L. Fisher, 37, no address provided, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Linda Kay Stover, 60, 2902 N. 12th St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for seven days served.
Suspended
- Jacob W. Frye, 20, 3126 Jennifer Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
- Natasha Jean Whitaker, 31, 12958 S. Valley Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.