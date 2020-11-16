placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Zakary C. Ingraham, 49, 1716 Boward St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Fined

  • Christina Lynn Perman, 48, 3206 Duncan St., $100 fine for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg Prison

  • Randall Jordan Stout, 32, 3305 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Suspended sentence

  • Heather Renee Bledsoe, 44, 5518 King Hill Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • James A. Miller, 43, 6407 S.E. State Route A., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Justin L. Fisher, 37, no address provided, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

  • Linda Kay Stover, 60, 2902 N. 12th St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for seven days served.

Suspended

  • Jacob W. Frye, 20, 3126 Jennifer Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Natasha Jean Whitaker, 31, 12958 S. Valley Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.