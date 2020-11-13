Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentenceAndrew John Orton, 32, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentenceAmber Lynn Punzo, 38, 1815 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.Lori Ann Davis, 39, 2538 S. 13th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
FinedSamantha Groves, 22, 614 Hardin St., $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedJacob Allen Barnes, 23, 3417 St. Joseph Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.Michael Lee Maddox, 44, 1218 Lincoln St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Suspended sentencePreston L. Russell, 22, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.Key’anlashae Shanay Johnson, 20, Raytown, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.Lance Anthony Wolverton, 50, 5316 S.W. Lakefront Lane, three years of probation for felony nonsupport.Skylar Matthew Berry, 22, 104 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Jason Robert Poe, 42, 1507 Safari Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Levi Laithe Rizer, 30, Wathena, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Toraino Lopez Woodson, 41, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Natasha Renee Burgess, 38, 712 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
FinedElaina Renae Scarborough, 20, Big Sandy, Tennessee, $65 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.Seth R. Jenkins, 31, 2010 N. Tenth St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.