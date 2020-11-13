placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Suspended sentence

  • Andrew John Orton, 32, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Suspended sentence

  • Amber Lynn Punzo, 38, 1815 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
  • Lori Ann Davis, 39, 2538 S. 13th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • Samantha Groves, 22, 614 Hardin St., $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Jacob Allen Barnes, 23, 3417 St. Joseph Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
  • Michael Lee Maddox, 44, 1218 Lincoln St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Preston L. Russell, 22, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
  • Key’anlashae Shanay Johnson, 20, Raytown, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
  • Lance Anthony Wolverton, 50, 5316 S.W. Lakefront Lane, three years of probation for felony nonsupport.
  • Skylar Matthew Berry, 22, 104 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Jason Robert Poe, 42, 1507 Safari Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Levi Laithe Rizer, 30, Wathena, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Toraino Lopez Woodson, 41, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Natasha Renee Burgess, 38, 712 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.

    • Fined

  • Elaina Renae Scarborough, 20, Big Sandy, Tennessee, $65 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Seth R. Jenkins, 31, 2010 N. Tenth St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.