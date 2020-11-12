Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Andrew John Orton, 32, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Justin David Smith, 27, 5305 St. Joseph, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Brian M. Helm, 32, 2618 Renick St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Christopher Lee Rowles, 33, 731 S. 14th St., five months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Dallas Ryan Stanton, 20, 3008 Burnside Ave., 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Mitchell Steven Sampson, 29, 3210 Mitchell Ave., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Victoria Sydney Sharp, 24, 3205 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor permitting another to operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Barbara Jean Fanning, 54, Stanberry, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Rocio Alfaro Velasco, 34, 4506 Maxwell Road, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Danny Ray Hartman Jr., 35, 301 E. Highland Ave., $250 fine for misdemeanor stealing.