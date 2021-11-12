Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Matthew Christopher Silcott, 40, 5509 N.E. Maxwell Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Matthew Christopher Silcott, 40, 5509 N.E. Maxwell Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony arson.
Suspended sentence
Robert Allen Langston, 36, Agency, Missouri, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Dustan A. Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Dustan A. Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dustan A. Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Terence Matthew Hoyt, 44, 1604½ Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Terence Matthew Hoyt, 44, 1604½ Jules St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Stetson J. Grace, 32, no address provided, four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Haven Devany Marie Shank, 27, 3110 Cambridge St., four years of probation for felony sexual conduct in the course of public duty and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kimberly Dale Edwards, 51, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, three years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Cassandra Le Ann Larkin, 37, 1006 Seventh Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Caleb Lee Bates, 27, 2929 Cook Road, four years of probation each on three counts of misdemeanor stealing.
Caleb Lee Bates, 27, 2929 Cook Road, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Isaac Harrison IV, 32, 2220 Penn St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Alexis Marie Williams, 20, 1123 N. 26th St., five years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Christina Marie Johnson, 40, 2216 S. Leonard Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Ryan Andrew Smith, 31, 2766 Jackson St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
David Desean Lei Jones, 21, 3637 Gene Field Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 30, 1219 N. 11th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Earl L. Ellis, 25, 2119 Washington Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Lena Irene Rice, 30, 302 Alabama St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Austin Wyatt Smith, 32, 325 A St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Tyler Turner Frakes, 26, De Kalb, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christopher C. Snow, 31, King City, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor failure to register a vehicle.
April Sue Jeffers, 36, 1216 Mt. Zion Road, $140 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Robert Lee Watson, 51, 1817 Mitchell Ave., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 36, 1925 Mulberry St., 150 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 150 days served and court costs waived.
Carlos Emanuel Clark, 40, 2506 Faraon St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
William Jamie Stoops, 32, Savannah, Missouri, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Colby Eugene Williams, 37, 2511 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Nathan James McGuire, 32, 1512 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.
Jaimien Taylor Tolbert, 22, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Chera Taylor, 48, Lake Dallas, Texas, six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Timothy Alan Tandy, 32, Joplin, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Timothy Dale Portrey, 57, Cottonwood, Arizona, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Michael Allen Palmer, 34, 308 Alabama St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Donald Floyd Easter III, 32, Beatrice, Nebraska, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
