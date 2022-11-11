Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
George Ronald Mathis Jr., 59, 118 E. Kansas Ave., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated.
Randall O’Dell Johnson, 60, 301 W. Kansas, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jerame James Jones, 39, 6316 Sherman St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation for felony forgery.
Jailed
Sean Gregory Farmer, 35, 1424 Sycamore St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 18 days served.
Raul Arturo Mendoza, 31, 5017 King Hill, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 32 days served.
Raul Arturo Mendoza, 31, 5017 King Hill, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Wayne R. Bruns, 35, 2707 Melrose Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary.
Wayne R. Bruns, 35, 2707 Melrose Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Division 5
Judge Keith MarquartSuspended sentence
Ryan Christopher Maycock, 33, Country Club, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
William Lester Bayer Jr., 40, 818 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Nathan J. Brandt, 20, 8402 S. E. 371 Highway, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Gwendolyn Alexandria Noland, 19, 1303 Northwood Dr. Apt. 8, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jared R. Hatheway, 29, 2717 Doniphan Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentence
Colton Lee Griffin, 25, 217 Clayton, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Kenneth Ray Kobbe, 19, 320 E. Cliff St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Timonthy Charles Proctor, 46, Platte City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license and court costs waived.
Gaston N. Bakambia, 52, 3310 E. Devon Shire Dr., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Angel Martinez-Torres, 40, 1905 Lion Road., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Raymond Tyler Groce, 35, 1015 S. 10th St., $151.50 fine for misdemeanor driving with a revoked/suspended license.
