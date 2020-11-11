Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonGaron Travis Reynolds, 37, 1410 Sacramento St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Eugene R. Franzen, 34, 3407 Duncan St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy/attempted sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
JailedDallas Rails, 28, 2121 S. Riverside Road, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence, 59, 2301 S. 18th St., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
PrisonThomas Vern Atterbury, 52, Independence, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Kevin Todd Funk, 47, 813 W. Hyde Park Ave., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mark Steven Ellis, 60, 814 N. Ninth St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentenceTrevor James Landes, 33, 2208 S. 17th St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Desmond Antonio Clark, 32, 1606 Pat Drive, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Michael Lee Verbick, 29, 1418 N. Third St., two years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Brynn A. Phillips, 17, 8350 S.E. 52nd Road, two years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedChristopher B. Escobar, 31, 2312 Union St., 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/repair/sale of illegal weapon with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.Christopher B. Escobar, 31, 2312 Union St., 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.Bobby Brandon Beard, 44, 2223 Jones St., 234 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 234 days served.Tiffany Ball, 28, 1317 N. 15th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceMercedes Barrett, 65, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.Ricky Robinson, 32, Amarillo, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Michael C. Thomas II, 37, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Devon Taylor Clark, 24, Maysville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.Theodore E. Weaks, 58, Amazonia, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
FinedDavid Gene Berryman, 78, Easton, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.Devon Taylor Clark, 24, Maysville, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedMercedes Ashley Lona, 28, 2426 Olive St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 16 days served and court costs waived.Jeremy D. Kerns, 40, 204 E. Vassar St., 252 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 252 days served.Victor Seppi Sr., 38, 2405 S. 16th St., 80 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 80 days served and court costs waived.Jarred Wayne Ballard, 39, 2325 Walnut St., 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.Sara Louise Mace, 30, 226 E. Hyde Park Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceJonathan Lee Barger, 26, 2627 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.Larry D. Coffman, 43, Chillicothe, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.Brian Keith Cunningham, 52, 2516 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Justin David Smith, 27, 5305 St. Joseph Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.