Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

  • Garon Travis Reynolds, 37, 1410 Sacramento St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Eugene R. Franzen, 34, 3407 Duncan St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy/attempted sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Jailed

  • Dallas Rails, 28, 2121 S. Riverside Road, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Suspended sentence

    Thomas W. Dorris

  • , 59, 2301 S. 18th St., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Prison

  • Thomas Vern Atterbury, 52, Independence, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Kevin Todd Funk, 47, 813 W. Hyde Park Ave., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Mark Steven Ellis, 60, 814 N. Ninth St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    Suspended sentence

  • Trevor James Landes, 33, 2208 S. 17th St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Desmond Antonio Clark, 32, 1606 Pat Drive, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Michael Lee Verbick, 29, 1418 N. Third St., two years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
  • Brynn A. Phillips, 17, 8350 S.E. 52nd Road, two years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 5

    Judge Keith Marquart

    Jailed

  • Christopher B. Escobar, 31, 2312 Union St., 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/repair/sale of illegal weapon with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
  • Christopher B. Escobar, 31, 2312 Union St., 140 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
  • Bobby Brandon Beard, 44, 2223 Jones St., 234 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 234 days served.
  • Tiffany Ball, 28, 1317 N. 15th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Mercedes Barrett, 65, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
  • Ricky Robinson, 32, Amarillo, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Michael C. Thomas II, 37, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
  • Devon Taylor Clark, 24, Maysville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.
  • Theodore E. Weaks, 58, Amazonia, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

    • Fined

  • David Gene Berryman, 78, Easton, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
  • Devon Taylor Clark, 24, Maysville, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Jailed

  • Mercedes Ashley Lona, 28, 2426 Olive St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 16 days served and court costs waived.
  • Jeremy D. Kerns, 40, 204 E. Vassar St., 252 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 252 days served.
  • Victor Seppi Sr., 38, 2405 S. 16th St., 80 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 80 days served and court costs waived.
  • Jarred Wayne Ballard, 39, 2325 Walnut St., 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
  • Sara Louise Mace, 30, 226 E. Hyde Park Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.

    • Suspended sentence

  • Jonathan Lee Barger, 26, 2627 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Larry D. Coffman, 43, Chillicothe, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
  • Brian Keith Cunningham, 52, 2516 St. Joseph Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

    • Fined

    Justin David Smith, 27, 5305 St. Joseph Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.