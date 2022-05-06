Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Hali Leanne Carney, 29, 622 S. 22nd St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Hali Carney, 29, 720 S. 24th St., five months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for five months served.
Brandi Marie Nolan, 44, Jefferson City, Missouri, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Eric Anthony Nieman, 20, Country Club, Missouri, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Regina Ann Alves-Jennings, 35, 1915 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Shane Wesley Crowe, 44, 2405 Francis St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fined
Matthew S. Grippando, 29, Elwood, Kansas, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Michelle D. Justus, 36, 2216 S. Leonard Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property with credit given for 301 days served.
Jailed
Samuel David Cornell, 32, 1216 Corby St., 46 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary with credit given for 46 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Matthew Aaron Keith, 25, 2402 Big Pine Drive, five years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 33, 301 W. Kansas Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)
Jailed
Blaine Kunzler, 39, 5622 S. Second St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 59 days served.
Raymond Dean Younce Jr., 40, St. Louis, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Virgil D. Wood, 62, 8011 S.E. King Hill Ave., 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cody Alic Berry, 32, 1003 N. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Tyrone Duane Pearcill, 34, 410 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Valerie Nicole Webb, 38, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Billy J. Vinzant Jr., 41, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Bryan Patrick Riggs, 54, 2910 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing leased or rented property and court costs waived.
Ivory Lee Starks, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
