Division 4
Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrison
Daniel Lee Jackson, 45, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated.
John Burton, 48, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Jeremy Michael Pennel, 48, 1300 S. 11th, three years of probation for felony third-degree domestic assault and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Jeffrey David Thomas, 50, 2426 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Logan T. Wilson, 32, Leavenworth, Kansas, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 14 days served.
Bryan Craig Laborde Jr., 34, 501 Faraon St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.
James Daniel Birdsell, 54, Kansas City, Missouri, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Darrell Britman Wright, 33, 635 Mount Mora Road, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Edward Allen Joseph Grace Sr., 35, 2611 Mary St., eight days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Dagan Keith Solberg, 28, 1520 Faraon St., 51 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor second-degree harassment with credit given for 51 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Erika Radeana Smith, 33, 3314 N. 36th Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cody L. Jarrett, 39, De Kalb, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michael Patrick Jenkins Jr., 31, Helena, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Crystal Dawn Larkin, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Seth R. Pfleiderer, 29, 2609 Mulberry St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Colton R. Albright, 33, Denton, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Belinda Kay Linder, 25, 2901 Edmond, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Rebecca Linn Osborn, 35, 2319 Sylvanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Kolton D. Furr, 31, 5516 Maxwell Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Max R. Miller, 25, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Rebecca L. Mollett, 45, 1508 Fifth Ave., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Sarah Hogan, 29, 728 S. 17th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Kyle A. Canterbury, 35, 1225 Corby St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
Bonnie Marie Hardy, 43, 5318 Savannah Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Tony Ray Despain, 42, 1218 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Ross Shelby Rutherford, 30, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Neil D. Gee, 51, 3122 N. Woodbine Rd., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Tracy Rena Trauernicht, 37, 1102 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree tampering with a vehicle.
Ronald James Byrd II, 34, 1328 N. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Thomas Benjamin Sontheimer, 46, 6201 N. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Taylor James Lake, 26, 3602 Duncan St., one year of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
William Randall Roberts, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kayla Lynn Nichols, 26, 1423 S. 38th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Erik Michael Mcclellan, 32, 2804 N. Fourth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Neil Martin Botts, 58, 521 Raintree Dr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Skylar Matthew Berry, 25, 104 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance and court costs waived.
Sailor Rose Carter, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident.
Herbert Mauricio Gozalez Alarcon, 39, 421 N. 22nd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Halie Nichole Kent, 18, 2329 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Corey Michael Lewis, 36, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Aidan Matthew White, 18, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Devin Michael Simmonds, 21, Troy, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Keren Elizabeth Mauricio, 27, 3617 Gene Field Rd., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
