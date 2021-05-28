Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Jailed

Steven O. Johnson, 31, Independence, Missouri, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Garrett Miles Rutherford, 34, Fillmore, Missouri, four years of probation for felony property damage.

Garrett Miles Rutherford, 34, Fillmore, Missouri, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Garland Pierce Jr., 62, 1912 S. 37th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Karbino William Deng Barac, 35, Jefferson City, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated.

Charles A. Shirley, 63, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Jailed

Shon M. Sprake, 46, 205 Yale St., 350 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony property damage with credit given for 350 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Brett Michael Finch, 31, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Debby Viola Webster, 61, 2712 Green Valley Road, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Donald Fay Morelock Jr., 47, 2211 Green Valley Road, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Danselle T. Stubbs, 48, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Tabitha M. Baker, 33, Mound City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

Richard Scott Mooney, 31, no address provided, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Joshua A. Fletcher, 25, 4802 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Tabatha M. Henley, 36, 2716 Duncan St., six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession/transport/sale of an illegal weapon and court costs waived.

Myah Jackson, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.

Allie Marie Janulewicz, 19, Gretna, Nebraska, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Brandon Kip Traster, 45, 718 Blake St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Bradley Joseph Michael Russell, 40, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Bradley Joseph Michael Russell, 40, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.

Cordell Ryan Healey, 21, 6015 Gordon Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Cordell Ryan Healey, 21, 6015 Gordon Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Dalton M. Weakly, 19, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.

Jesse Aaron Trueblood, 24, 208 S. 22nd St., 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

David F. Bennett III, 36, 507 E. Kansas Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.

Cara Lynn Anderson, 24, 2901 Frederick Avenue, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Julie A. Oesch, 43, 1624 Dewey Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device and court costs waived.

Jeremy Michael Miller, 30, Maryville, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Jeremiah W. Sisk, 41, Forest City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Fined

Trevor D. Saffle, 48, Omaha, Nebraska, $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.