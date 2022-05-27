Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 37, 1925 Mulberry St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 37, 1925 Mulberry St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 37, 1925 Mulberry St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Justin David Smith, 29, no address provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Amber D. Townsend, 36, 4005 Paseo Drive, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Matthew James Dilley, 32, 2913 Charles St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Matthew James Dilley, 32, 2913 Charles St., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lacey Dawn Fanning, 20, 1925 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Allen A. Scholtens, 33, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bradley Wayne Perry, 39, 1318 Grand Ave., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Harold Rson, 23, 1511 N. 36th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Ronnie J. Stevens, 32, Maysville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Daevon D. Sanchez, 28, 3515 Gene Field Road, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Brian David Grooms, 36, Agency, Missouri, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor harassment with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Terry Harris, 46, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Zachary Michael Phillippe, 24, 1018 Green St., two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.
Fined
Jesus Manuel Lerma, 45, Olathe, Kansas, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
