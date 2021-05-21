Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Karl J. Meyers, 59, 602 Francis St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Aaron L. Menschik, 30, 1220 N. Eighth St., 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 32 days served and court costs waived.
Jayson Robert Shepard Brown, 35, 1202 N. 22nd St., 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 38 days served and court costs waived.
Jonathan Michael Rice, 31, 4828 Mockingbird Lane, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Peter Immy, 22, 913 Vine St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit for 33 days served and court costs waived.
Peter Immy, 22, 913 Vine St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Keith D. Kline, 59, 2417 Cougar St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Angela Marie Ray-Lawhon, 54, 2610 Renick St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Rick Eugene Allen Jr., 45, Omaha, Nebraska, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tabitha Lynn Lebow, 38, 810 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Richard Earl Schott, 41, 2210 Agency Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Traci Lynn Benz, 47, 1518 Fifth Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cassity M. Coldiron, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
James F. Nolan, 43, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Julie Grace Zimmer, 18, 2607 S. 27th Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
James V. Langan, 39, Falls City, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jesse James Johnston, 44, 3910 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Rebecca N. Schneider, 37, 835 N. Fifth St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Fined
Jacob Jon Best, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, $23 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
David F. Bennett III, 36, 507 E. Kansas Ave., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 60 days served and court costs waived.
Maria Patricia Gandar, 34, 501 Faraon St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.
Aaron Bradley Osborn, 37, 1504 1/2 Jules St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Lonnie Paul Ralston, 43, no address provided, 12 months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 12 months served and court costs waived.
Travis Mitchell Alt, 31, Kansas City, Kansas, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Ryan Neal Ruch, 52, 2939 S. 28th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween restrictions for sex offenders with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Joshua Courtney Glidewell, 39, 7801 Whitson Road, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kerwin C. Looney, 30, Kansas City, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Christian A. Eldredge, 27, 1702 N. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Eric Tyler Atkins, 28, 502 E. Missouri Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Janet Sue Wade, 42, 2919 Locust St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Kayci D. Porter, 36, Hamilton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Trevor Joe Pankau, 29, 302 Ohio St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Aleshia M. Brim, 52, 1015 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Asha Lynn Ferris, 26, 1209 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Victoria Renee Runyon, 30, 721 N. 10th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device and court costs waived.
Dylan Re Drennen, 25, 1717 Savannah Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.