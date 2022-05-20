Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Jesus Orozco-Galicia, 26, 2108 N. 22nd St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery.
Suspended sentence
Kimber Dawn Helton, 29, 3845 King Hill Ave., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Eric Lamonte Conley Sr., 51, 1002 Francis St., 10 years each on two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tonya Kay Page, 39, 7750 S.E. Highway FF, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tonya Kay Page, 39, 7750 S.E. Highway FF, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 45, 516 N. 19th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 45, 516 N. 19th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Jamesetta Denise Witherspoon, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Jonna Linann Rowell-Gray, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Justin Michael Peterson, 31, 3008 Locust St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Christopher J. Reeves, 24, Savannah, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting arrest and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Tucker Alan Marceau, 25, 831 S. 40th St., 117 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 117 days served and court costs waived.
Rydell Carlos Rawls, 36, 625 S. 17th St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Joshua Isaac Hollamon, 33, 1015 Faraon St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Mark Edward Morris, 55, 2920 N. Seventh St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served.
Suspended sentence
Michael Donn Wilson, 31, Cosby, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Bobby Joe Goodlett, 55, 314 Elizabeth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
James D. Blanton Jr., 45, 2310 Cardinal Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Shaun Michael Dilley, 42, 2604 Excello Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dean Russell Larson, 70, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive within the right lane of the highway with two or more lanes in the same direction – resulting in an accident.
Darryl Eugene Costello, 41, Camden Point, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Damon Dallas Lane Denton, 19, 1821 Beattie St., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive within a single lane on a roadway with three or more lanes – resulting in an accident.
Hayden James Sansonetti, 18, 1214 N. 49th Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Reed James Fuller, 25, 6414 Brown St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Heidi Elizabeth Odom, 39, Rogersville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace and court costs waived.
Fined
Claudia Lorena Quintanilla De Chavez, 33, 402 W. Poulin St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
