Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
George Dr Bonar, 62, 1816 Savannah Ave., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Timothy Richard Park, 36, 2121 S. Riverside, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Suspended sentence
Malachi Allen Hughes, 18, 449 N. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Emmitt Robinson Woods, 51, 3302 Sunnyside Dr., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrison
Elliott Lyndal Maag, 37, 3641 S.W. Lane Road, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas P. Minear, 19, 1300 S, 11th St., 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Nathan Lee Woolery, 44, 3590 SW Lane Rd., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given four days served.
Tyler Michael Wood, 29, 2338 S. 13th St., 32 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given 32 days served.
Matthew Damien Murphy, 35, 6602 Belding, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Jason W. Lake, 43, 3412 Gene Field Road, one year of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Ramlawt Vanlalzau, 44, Waunakee, Wisconsin, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Chan Peng, 61, 1607 N. 36th, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Juan Fransisco Holguin-Perez, 64, 1003 N. Sixth, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor peace disturbance and court costs waived.
James Daniel Birdsell, 54, Kansas City, Missouri, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Lacy J. Noble 38, Amazonia, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Bryan L. Starr Sr., 56, 2621 S. 18th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Cristian R. Valdez-Garcia, 28, Naples, Florida, six months of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
Clayton Samuel Martin, 22, Raytown, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance and court costs waived.
Charles Deon Marley, 53, 5514 S. 37th Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Jeffery Warren Bly, 48, 2718 Mary St., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Fined
Roni D. Frederick, 24, 619 Powell St., $51.50 fine for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jose Lozada Zaldivar, 35, 904 West Valley, $100 fine for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
