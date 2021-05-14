Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Colleen N. Denton, 31, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Adam Glenn Seward, 27, 210 E. Cliff St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Cherron Butterfield, 47, Trenton, Missouri, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid with credit given for three days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher D. Klingler, 48, no address provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony terroristic threats and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Toa Iafeta Jr., 22, 817 Romani Court, four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jessica Rae Lukehart, 32, 1101 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Keith Andrew Vickers, 57, 230 Clayton St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kevin Dale Glidewell, 43, 2507 S. 18th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Te’avion Waunya Hawkins, 21, Platte City, Missouri, 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Te’avion Waunya Hawkins, 21, Platte City, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Mark B. Davidson, 57, 1617 S. 19th St., 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Shon M. Sprake, 46, 205 Yale St., 233 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 233 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Brittani Diane Fields, 32, 3604 Duncan St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Grant W. Baldwin, 45, 20455 State Route K, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Sean Christophel, 33, 612 S. 11th St., $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Raymond D. Younce Jr., 39, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 31, 901 S. 14th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Preston Michael Davis, 25, 804 Woodson St., 44 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 44 says served and court costs waived.
Clay A. Novak, 38, 403 Ohio St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Justine N. Schroff, 35, 2835 Messanie St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jennifer E. Castor, 42, 1205 N. 13th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Austin Wade Roberts, 25, Columbia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
