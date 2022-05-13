placeholder_court2

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

Aaron L. Menschik, 31, 619 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Daquan Laray Pryor, 28, 124 Tucker St., four years of probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Daquan Laray Pryor, 28, 124 Tucker St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Joel R. Rodriguez, 35, 901 Corby St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Jayden Z’Anthony Maynard, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony attempted robbery.

Division 5

Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)

Suspended sentence

D’Andre Martinez Harris, 36, 2105 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)

Fined

Van Ceu, 37, Ottumwa, Iowa, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)

Jailed

Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Johnathon Chambers, 40, 5207 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

David Lee Taylor, 30, 1709 S. 26th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Austin Scott Lewis, 32, 501 Faraon St., 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Timothy M. Roumas, 37, 2924 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Michael Barnett, 56, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.

Brian Randy Barnes, 37, 5702 S.W. Diagonal Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Fined

Samantha Jo Gardner, 35, 2319 Charles St., $250 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.

Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)

Fined

Jolly Jo Wright, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

