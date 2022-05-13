Circuit courts for May 14 News-Press NOW May 13, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Division 3Judge Patrick RobbPrisonAaron L. Menschik, 31, 619 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Suspended sentenceDaquan Laray Pryor, 28, 124 Tucker St., four years of probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Daquan Laray Pryor, 28, 124 Tucker St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Joel R. Rodriguez, 35, 901 Corby St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.Jayden Z’Anthony Maynard, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony attempted robbery.Division 5Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)Suspended sentenceD’Andre Martinez Harris, 36, 2105 Washington Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)FinedVan Ceu, 37, Ottumwa, Iowa, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)JailedRichard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceJohnathon Chambers, 40, 5207 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.David Lee Taylor, 30, 1709 S. 26th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedAustin Scott Lewis, 32, 501 Faraon St., 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceTimothy M. Roumas, 37, 2924 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Michael Barnett, 56, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.Brian Randy Barnes, 37, 5702 S.W. Diagonal Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.FinedSamantha Jo Gardner, 35, 2319 Charles St., $250 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)FinedJolly Jo Wright, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Wance Savannah Violation Missouri Suspended Sentence Scottie Ryan Briner Months Jail While Stealing Controlled Substance Melissa Ann Chavez Jeremy Dean Long Missouri Department Of Corrections Theft Credit Shawn Robert Grieme St. Louis Raymond Dean Younce Jr. Rebecca Spencer Richard E. Jones Brian Randy Barnes Andre Martinez Harris David Lee Taylor Johnathon Chambers Robbery × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Lafayette High School community grieves death of student +2 Education MWSU, NCMC leaders sign dual-enrollment pact Consumer Gas prices hit record highs in St. Joseph Consumer Garage sale shoppers are advised to steer clear of certain items More Local News → 0:42 Very Comfortable Tonight 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
