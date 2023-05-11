Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Jailed
Donald Brian Carroll, 58, 3319 Mueller Lane, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony third-degree assault.
Suspended sentence
Devin Slade Cox, 22, 503 Virginia St., four years of probation for felony second-degree burglary and resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury/death with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Maria Patricia Gandar, 35, no address provided, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary.
Sutton Alexander Mattucks, 30, 2863 SE Barnett Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary.
Jailed
Dynell R. Jones, 38, 6918 Spruce St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 104 days served.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Joseph Wayde Solomon, 35, no address provided, 209 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 209 days served and court costs waived.
Jennifer M. Bellomy, 41, 2010 Jamesport St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given for 23 days served.
Shaun B. Phinney, 37, 1402 S. 6th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 37 days served.
Straton C. Johnson, 34, Amazonia, Missouri, 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor failure to appear with credit given for 40 days served.
Suspended sentence
Garrett Matthew Branstetter, 30, 3005 SE Mason Rd., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Morgan Marie Glidewell, 33, 2718 Doniphan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Harrison Cargill, 25, 2327 Lovers Ln., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Patricia Jeane Whitford, 44, Wichita Falls, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Shaun B. Phinney, 37, 1402 S. 6th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Maria Patricia Gandar, 35, no address provided, one year in the Department of Corrections for felony non-support.
Jailed
Nathan D. Roberts, 36, 2608 S. 28th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for one year served and court costs waived.
Gary Lee Helton, 48, 2813 Francis St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 68 days served and court costs waived.
Richard Wayne Funk, 35, 1103 S. 20th, 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Malissa Dawn Davis, 47, 609 Hamburg, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended license.
Thomas G. Edgar, 49, Bucklin, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Donald Carl Jeschke Jr., 24, 18746 JJ Hwy., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Laressa Ann Nicole Dudley, 38, 210 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Jorge Lazaro Acosta, 52, 2709 Route, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Christopher Lee Ritchie, 36, $151.50 fine for misdemeanor operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.
