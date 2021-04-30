Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Herbert L. Thomas, 43, 713 S. 24th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Herbert L. Thomas, 43, 713 S. 24th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Glenn Seward, 27, 210 E. Cliff St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Jailed
Lukas A. Schlax, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Margarita Manulla Caldera, 29, 713 S. 18th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.
Margarita Manulla Caldera, 29, 713 S. 18th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Jaben Flach, 23, 3110 Hampton Road, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
David F. Bennett III, 36, 507 E. Kansas Ave., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tyler Lee Collings, 30, 2914 Monterey St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jodie Jacob Downs, 31, 3812 Miller Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jodie Jacob Downs, 31, 3812 Miller Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Jacqueline Mowry, 33, 1502 Jules St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jacqueline Mowry, 33, 1502 Jules St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Suspended sentence
William David Walker, 53, Union Star, Missouri, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Tina Kaye Hall, 53, 1020 Henry St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Christopher J. Kerns, 43, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
James David White Jr., 36, no address provided, four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tonya Elizabeth Callands, 53, Kansas City, Missouri, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 43 days served.
Dustin Donallee Pullins, 28, no address provided, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 46 days served.
Angel Marie Tull, 25, 1905 S. 40th St., 46 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 46 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 41, P.O. Box 714, 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 25 days served.
James Willard Washington, 59, 2015 Jules St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Heather N. Choske, 36, 1806 Clay St., 44 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 42 days served and court costs waived.
Jacob Duane Ekoniak, 38, no address provided, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Jimmy Lee Adair, 37, 20711 Orchard Lane, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Corey Douglas Gilpin, 33, 5611 Beechwood Blvd., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Judson Morrison, 24, 1214 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Megan B. Dugan, 30, Faucett, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brandon Tyler Kay, 29, 605 E. Colorado St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Greg Anthony Schellhorn, 34, 3302 Mohawk Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Brelyn Weiser, 18, 2609 Renick St., two years of probation for misdemeanor receiving stolen property and court costs waived.
Stephen Ryan Hayes, 33, 1506 Pacific St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Isaac Singleton, 41, P.O. Box 714, 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Timothy M. Clark, 40, 516 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Joseph Allan Hendrickson, 39, D’Iberville, Mississippi, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Rodvin Gomez, 27, 6613 Mack St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Kristan Dale Griffin, 35, 826 S. 14th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
