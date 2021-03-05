Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Grant Evan McCray, 25, 3610 E. Hillview Circle, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Colton Lee Griffin, 23, 824 Green St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mary Elizabeth Fisher, 22, 3110 Olive St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Grant Evan McCray, 25, 3610 E. Hillview Circle, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kristina Elizabeth Walker, 42, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Allen D. Matthews, 54, 708 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Allen D. Matthews, 54, 708 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Misty Mae Searle, 42, 432 Ohio St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Christopher McNeely, 45, 1026 Broadway, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dakota Lee Moss, 26, 320 E. Missouri Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Justin L. Hockaday, 35, 1317 S. 16th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew John Orton, 32, 113 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Andrew John Orton, 32, 113 W. Hyde Park Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Smith-Bodziak, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony passing a bad check valued $500 or more.
Tad Richard Summers, 28, 1601 Faraon St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Donald Dean Carpenter, 51, 1401 Felix St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Rodney Lee Linn, 64, 6504 Sherman St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Martin Behnke, 31, 2618 Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Mark R. Talarico, 55, Lake St. Louis, Missouri, five years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Casey James Harrison, 38, 2312 S. 10th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Marlon P. Brooks, 32, 1339 Devlin St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rayshonda Marie Jones, 29, Rockford, Illinois, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Anthony Carl Edwards, 40, 624 E. Missouri Ave., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
Jay Christian Painter, 27, Gower, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Clay A. Novak, 38, 6625 S. Third St., 66 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 66 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher Foy Crews, 39, 1507 S. 18th St., 65 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 65 days served.
Amanda L. Watson, 33, 2221 Jones St., 109 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 109 days served.
Tha Cem Bik Congthak, 35, 1611 N. 36th St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for three days served.
Suspended sentence
Clay A. Novak, 38, 6625 S. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Keri Jo Gardner, 36, 718 Thompson Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mason Riley Petty, 23, 4002 Hawksbury Court, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Britnee M. Hudson, 33, 2318 Jules St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Ronald C. Hux, 74, 602 Francis St., six months of probation for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Aaron Sean Waller, 32, 3721 Woodlawn Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Ashley A. Bennett, 36, Liberty, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Amy Michelle Negozio, 49, 1211 Fifth Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Darrell D. Johnson, 51, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor following a vehicle too close in a car/truck/motorcycle under 18,000 pounds.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Mung Lia, 32, 1405 N. 36th St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Scott Andrew Modlin, 40, Branson, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Benjamin Harrison Hughes, 50, 2701 S. 17th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Steven E. Ketterer, 30, 2306 Herman Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Caleb M. Vaughn, 24, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Lindsay B. Clark, 24, Crestwood, Kentucky, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Sherry Ann Kincaid, 41, 2336 S. 11th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Christopher M. Mason, 23, Louisville, Kentucky, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Justin Lee Dobson, 32, 5403 N.E. Maxwell Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor owner/possessor’s dog bites another person or animal.
Jerico Mandel Weston, 19, 4201 N. 31st St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Timothy D. McDonnell, 40, Ada, Oklahoma, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christina Ann Martinez, 35, 624 Bon Ton St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Priscilla A. Finch, 42, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tyler James Ortega, 30, 6615 Vancil Parkway, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Alexandro C. Mendoza, 25, 3601 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Louretta M. Smith, 62, 1808 Elaine Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to yield to approaching vehicle when turning left.
Tina Deluca, 52, 2706 Monterey St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Colby S. Courter, 34, 1109 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Zach Bergland, 24, 5304 Pickett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brenda Jo Williams, 51, 2121 S. Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Preston Jeffrey Cornelius, 30, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Preston Jeffrey Cornelius, 30, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding posted speed limit.
Fined
Dalton Dexter Devore, 18, 4002 Bennington Drive, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Marvin Steven Flores, 17, 3301 Locust St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.