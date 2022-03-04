Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Michael R. Sparks, 34, Chillicothe, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Curtis D. Brown, 33, 806 N. 13th St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 82 days served.
Norman Gates, 33, Hamilton, Missouri, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served.
Suspended sentence
Norman Wayne Moad, 52, King City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
David Theus Wilkinson, 51, 2601 Lafayette St., two years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Cody Lee Boswell, 30, 2729 Duncan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Michael Stinson, 42, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Steven D. Jones, 33, 1409 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Delta Griggs, 48, 729 S. 10th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Dawayne Leeatras Billups, 26, 134 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Travis M. Higgins, 38, 1900 Agency Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
James Johnathon Miller, 40, Faucett, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Garrett M. Torres, 23, Hopkins, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Cain Walker Nolan, 18, 135 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Fined
Anna S. Allison, 34, 5522 Claremont St., $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Anna S. Allison, 34, 5522 Claremont St., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Raymond Christopher Kirtley, 47, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Fernando Arevalogil, 38, 6311 Sherman St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Kate E. Shewman, 27, 705 N. Ninth St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Joshua Lee Mizer, 41, 3016 N. 10th St., 19 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for 19 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Dana D. Grippando, 52, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Robert Randy McLeish, 46, 321 E. Colorado Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Robert William Lewis, 64, Easton, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.