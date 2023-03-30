Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Dakota Lee Moss, 28, 417 S. 9th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jailed
Michael Shane Allen, 40, no address provided, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images with credit given for 66 days served.
Christy Marie Nichols, 46, 204 E. Kansas St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/watercraft/aircraft with credit given for 61 days served.
Caleb Joshua Wilson, 30, 724 S. 24th St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 243 days served.
Tyler Laray Davis, 28, 2324 S. 19th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
Zachary James Glenn, 37, Savannah, Missouri, four years probation for felony fraudulent use of credit/debit devices with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Hunter W. Helton, 23, 5099 SW Lakefront Lane, four years probation for felony stealing vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
Justin Thomas Stark, 34, 2110 Main St., four years probation for felony third-degree domestic assault and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
James Lee Bannister, 34, no address provided, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
Jailed
John H. Harrison, 39, 2103 S. Riverside Rd., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery with credit given for 65 days served.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Darold Leeroy Searle Jr., 47, 2209 S. 11th St., 37 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Isaac Singleton, 43, Weston, Missouri, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Sacharias AJ Hasan, 28, 2218 Messanie, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 55 days served and court costs waived.
Tanner Ray Young, 21, no address provided, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage with credit given for 41 days served.
John Mikel Nichols, 44, 1803 Garfield Ave., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor misusing 911 with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Tahji Merece Burns, 30, 2203 Cranberry Hill, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Colby R. Beattie, 28, 6117 Shamrock, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Lyndsay Nichole Brand, 34, Rock Port, Missouri, one year probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Kade A. Conaway, 18, 3120 SE Young Rd., two years misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated.
Larry L. Wright, 50, Independence, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerSuspended sentence
Jacqueline R. Mowry, 34, 2800 Pembroke Lane, four years probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Lena Irene Rice, 31, 5806 Lawson St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license and court costs waived.
Lauren L. Morris, 33, Independence, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Ezekiel Lee Harker, 21, 1601 Angelique St., six months probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
Sacharias AJ Hasan, 28, 2218 Messanie, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Ronald D. Ware Sr., 54, Independence, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Sakenya Dena Williams, 35, 1717 Edmond, one year probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Katelynn Nicole White, 27, 2121 Riverside, six months probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Sakenya Dena Williams, 35, 1717 Edmond, one year probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protections for adult and court costs waived.
Matthew Paul Spittka, 34, California, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Fine
Benton Duane Simpson, 37, Savannah, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Derek A. Zabel, 28, 414 Michigan Ave., $500 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
William Arnold Stickley, 61, 2501 S. 15th St., $50 fine for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
