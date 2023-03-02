Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Jailed
Braden Tyrone West, 40, 101 W. Missouri Ave., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 94 days served.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Steven R. Wilkinson, 44, 2305 Sylvanie, 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree burglary, two second-degree assaults and two armed criminal actions.
Steven R. Wilkinson, 44, 2305 Sylvanie, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony third-degree assault.
Steven R. Wilkinson, 44, 2305 Sylvanie, six months in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Suspended sentence
Nathan James Hutchinson, 27, 5700 Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Noah M. Kempinger, 19, 620 N. 24th St., five years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle, watercraft or aircraft and resisting/arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
James Detamore Thomas-Jones Jr., 30, 3305 Duncan St., 51 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor violation of order of protection of adult with credit given for 51 days served and court costs waived.
Dusty Ray Young, 40, 1121 N. 2nd St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Sheila Leann Stickler, 51, no address provided, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection of adult with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
John A. Baack, 50, 4606 Hallbrook Dr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tristan Lela Callaway, 37, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Aryan Lee Updegraff, 18, 1503 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and court costs waived.
Bryson J. Kneib, 26, 4028 Pickett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Ryan Littlejohn, 21, 1220 Andrew, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Paul Adam Noble, 35, 7109 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Andrea Danielle Davies, 24, 2811 Pembroke Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Tiffany R. Long, 26, Raytown, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Brandon Owen Underwood Jr., 27, 608 Shady Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Isaac Samuel Harr, 45, 5516 Miller Road, four years of probation for probation violation and felony non-support.
Michael Andrew Shumake, 33, 2718 Southeast Trail, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Myranda S. Hellerich, 24, 1913 Rosewood Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Carla N. Ritzer, 41, 11251 SW Bluff Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Dominique E. Thuston, 35, 614 1/2 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
Jessica R. Mead, 37, 2727 Duncan St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Corey Dequon Brown, 30, 2502 S. 17th St., four years probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Raymond Francis, Harding, 40, 1805 Mason Rd., two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Fined
Jeremy Dewayne Kerns, 42, 204 E. Vassar St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
