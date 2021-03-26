Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Preston Charles Williams, 23, 3006 Sylvanie St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony attempted theft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Preston Charles Williams, 23, 3006 Sylvanie St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Aron Darrell Stiles, 37, 504 Virginia St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Pete Ezra Rihsa, 19, 1511 N. 36th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a firearm or explosive.
Jailed
Oren Luke O’Banion, 37, 726 S. 23rd St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 90 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jordyn Elizabeth Randall, 18, 1210 S. 25th St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Roger Lee Clark, 35, 1911 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Messiah Edmundo Garcia, 27, 1115 Lafayette St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Jarred Wayne Ballard, 39, 2325 Walnut St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nathan Daniel Orr, 37, 4713 Faraon St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Blair Allen Kline, 37, 2210 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Blair Allen Kline, 37, 2210 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jacob Daniel Wegenka, 39, 3904 East Hills Drive, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Steven Robert Yanes, 58, 2717 Karen Lane, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jada Humphrey, 22, 2307 Berkshire Drive, two years of probation for felony attempted possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Caleb J. Hux, 30, 5208 Junior Drive, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Hannah M. Bates, 20, Paris, Tennessee, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Michael S. Sollars, 45, 1300 S. 11th St., three years of probation for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Martines S. Penn, 41, 1909 Wayne Drive, 98 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 98 days served.
Mark Allen Venneman, 54, 2422 S. 17th St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 40 days served and court costs waived.
Myra Ann Bernard, 29, 725 S. 17th St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Stetson Jay Grace, 31, 1618 S. 12th St., 47 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 47 days served and court costs waived.
Gerald L. White, 44, 1514 Faraon St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Gerald L. White, 44, 1514 Faraon St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Nicole N. Willmore, 43, Troy, Kansas, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for one day served.
James Lee Burwell, 34, 117 Gideon Lane, 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 63 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cheyenne Lindsey White, 24, Mount Ayr, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Montana Benjamin Vollintine, 19, 1921 Jones St., two years of probation for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and court costs waived.
Michael David Ubaldo, 40, 4205 Oakland Circle, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jack Michael Peppard, 26, 3309 Lantern Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Ricky Allen Vanwinkle, 53, 1707 Garfield Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.
Torrence T. Robinson, 49, Agency, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor failure to yield to emergency vehicle displaying lights/siren.
Damien L. Wykert, 23, Cameron, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Maurice La Sean Toliver, 49, 1112 E. Highland Ave., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Martines S. Penn, 41, 1909 Wayne St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 10 days served.
Robert Earl Murphy, 58, 210 N. Eighth St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Raven N. Martinez, 41, 3321 Linda Lane, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for five days served.
Jeremy A. Smith, 38, 2909 Charles St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Pete Ezra Rihsa, 19, 1511 N. 36th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Todd A. Strong, 54, 3028 Kathleen Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Anthony Shawn Duckett, 34, 3702 Fairview Drive, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Taylor Daniel Hensley, 31, Chillicothe, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Matthew D. Nelson, 49, 819 Harmon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Tina Marie Markt, 45, 604 N. Washington St., one year of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Eric Dean Grippando, 30, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Macio A. Harris, 23, 810 N. Sixth St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Alexander F. Denbow, 24, 436 N. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Curtis D. Brown, 32, 201 Texas Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Christopher Lee Wright, 37, 1309 Grand Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Jonathan Ray Hatheway, 34, 2302 N. Seventh St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Austin Dean Saunders, 23, 203 E. Valley St., two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
Jason Nowak, 36, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Amber Marie Noor, 36, Charlotte, North Carolina, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Aaron Curtis Blohm, 40, 409 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Steven Lee Talbott, 41, 2809 St. Joseph Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Kimberly Lynette Jensen, 49, 915 W. Cliff St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jeremy Wayne Tyler, 49, 2323 Jules St., $25.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
David Christopher Troya, 38, Independence, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
