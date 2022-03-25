Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Leryan G. Lewis, 40, Mexico, Missouri, 15 years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree assault.
Leryan G. Lewis, 40, Mexico, Missouri, five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony armed criminal action.
Billy Shane Smith, 37, 723 S. 10th St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Frederick Ray Hicks, 67, 921 N. 13th St., four years probation for felony keeping/maintaining a public nuisance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amber Leann Lawson, 33, 1801 N.W. Panigot Road, three years probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Andrea Jene Wolf, 41, no address provided, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Christopher Lawrence Lehmer, 51, 217 N. 13th St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 119 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Paul J. Littrell, 41, 1015 Locust St., 164 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school/child care facility with credit given for 164 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Larry Alan White, 51, 3305 Faraon St., 22 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days serves and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Eliza Beth Lynn Farmer, 28, 1505 S. 19th St., two years probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amanda N. Brina, 32, 210 S. 11th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Brandon Almont Hays, 26, 1601 N. 11th St., two years probation for felony violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Matthew Trae Allen, 43, 219 Blake St., 12 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 12 days served.
Za Peng Lian, 41, 1711 Sun Valley Road, 33 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 33 days served.
Santina Kay Campbell, 39, 1810 S. 20th St., eight days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Nathan F. Bunker-Otto, 43, 2903 Sacramento St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Anthony M. Busey, 43, Kansas City, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Anna Mae Wolfenbarger, 40, 602 Francis St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Davonte Wilson, 29, 2713 Olive St., 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brandon M. Barnett, 30, 1503 Olive St., 45 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Glen Eugene Barnett Jr., 32, 2107 Pear St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Joshua A. Garrison, 40, 2230 S. 13th St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Jesse Ryan Briggs, 40, 2829 Seneca St., 22 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Chase Alan Fletcher, 26, Union Star, Missouri, 48 hours in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 24 hours served.
Jackie Sue Slavin, 37, 2929 Lafayette St., three months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
James Wesley Henderson, 49, 425 N. 25th St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Hector Leonel Garcia-Gutierrez, 32, 4325 Miller Road, one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Martin James Pratt, 30, Carthage, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Chad M. Bolinger, 40, 2195 Tri Level Lane, two years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Lauren N. Sternberg, 34, 19006 County Road 349, six months probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Fined
Joshua Tyler Rocha, 24, Kansas City, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Joshua Tyler Rocha, 24, Kansas City, Missouri, $50 for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake Kretzer, 30, 2518 Lakeview Lane, $100 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
