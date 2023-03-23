Circuit courts for March 24 News-Press NOW Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division 4Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrisonChristopher Jack Hunt, 42, 5220 Ajax Road, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedTanner Ray Young, 21, no address provided, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.Suspended sentenceMatthew Damien Murphy, 35, 6602 Belding, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.Matthew Damien Murphy, 35, 6313 Morris St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and court costs waived.Larry O Hayes, 50, 2221 Felix St., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.Paul Clifton Flury, 64, 2728 Osage St., two years of probation for misdemeanor misuse of official information by a public servant.Kyle Dallas Carver, 34, Faucett, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Charles M. Caton, 49, 12 Hilltop Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Wance Savannah Violation Missouri Suspended Sentence Scottie Ryan Briner Months Jail While Stealing Controlled Substance Melissa Ann Chavez Jeremy Dean Long Missouri Department Of Corrections Theft Credit Shawn Robert Grieme St. Louis Raymond Dean Younce Jr. Rebecca Spencer Richard E. Jones Brian Randy Barnes Andre Martinez Harris David Lee Taylor Johnathon Chambers Robbery Kansas City Resisting Arrest Daniel Kellogg Atchison Allen A. Scholtens Jacob J. Mackie Isaiah Austin Sprague Derek Lee Fitzpatrick N. Prison Mary Beth Silvey Drug Aircraft Fee Nathaniel Darrell Hayward Leavenworth Vehicle Responsibility Jeremy Wryland Ackerman Keith Marquart Cody Lee Joswick Address Revoke Travis W. Mann Patrick Robb Ottumwa Kathleen M. Schwabe John Luke Szesny Dominic Learae Hecker Michael O. Brisby Adiel Gomez-fernandez Burglary Robin Christopher Manns Road Carlos Emanuel Clark Jacob Davis Paraphernalia Platte City Pleasant Hill Justin Tyler Berry Nicholas David Bell Devin Blake Poling Driving Belle Glade Month Day Defendant Rape Wayne R. Bruns Marijuana Offense Jessie James Economics Travis J. Mitchell Arrears Dearborn Christopher Dion Keck Troy Kansas Brent Tyler Rhyne Identity Theft Patrick K. Robb Daniel Robert Embrey Iii Taylor Ann Morgan Scott Ryan Evans Wyatt H. Marshall Adrian Brett Pearson Texas Armando Jose Bozo Munos Colony Highway Loren Evan Lamkin Allen Dale Matthews Kyle Dale Kelsey Years Nathan Akeem Wilkinson Sara L. Dooley Year William Henry Morast Travis Ray Moore John Aisek Judge Benefit Public Assistance Daniel F. Kellogg Seth L. Richey Owner Aundra Faye Scroggins Christopher Adam Kirk Karl David Holbrook Lionel Deshon Noble Joplin Thomas Allen Jr. Support Kristen S. Hardin Sports The Economy Finance Security And Public Safety Police Trade Transportation Roads And Traffic Chemistry Mechanics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety 'Crime of opportunity': Expert offers safety tips amid concerns of car break-ins Government Falkner anticipating run for top Missouri House position +2 Education St. Gianna's advocates child care funding +4 Military Missouri Veterans Commission awarded grant to boost staffing More Local News → 0:57 March 23, 2023 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.