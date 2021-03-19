Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Mary Marie Bennett, 52, Springfield, Missouri, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor making a false report with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Michael S. Trotter, 35, 2809 S. 23rd St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Carson Ryan Bielby, 18, 1614 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, 502 S. 16th St., 26 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree murder and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Kayla Ann Marie Foth, 26, Helena, Missouri, 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Trevor A. Phillips, 30, no address provided, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Casey James Harrison, 38, 2312 S. Tenth St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 59 days served and court costs waived.
Rick Thomas Nolan, 31, 2429 S. 12th St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
John Henry Davis Jr., 48, 1002 Randolph St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Daniel D. Shockley, 39, 706 Green St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
