Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Jarod Martin, 46, 610 ½ N. 10th St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Amanda Chevelle Mix, 24, no address provided, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Davonte Wilson, 29, 2713 Olive St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tucker Alan Marceau, 25, 831 S. 40th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 72 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kaulin Edward Cook, 27, 1922 S. 24th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kaulin Edward Cook, 27, 1922 S. 24th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Kaulin Edward Cook, 27, 1922 S. 24th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Johnna M. Richardson, 39, 1309 Grand Ave., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for one year served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Navada Mariah McEvoy, 31, 7021 Ollmeda St., three years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Trevor Dillon Harris, 30, 2310 S. 14th St., 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 45 days served.
James Houston Justus Jr., 27, 1605 Faraon St., 143 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 143 days served.
Suspended sentence
James Carolus Young, 26, 2301 Garfield Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Tyler D. Buckley, 30, 2212 S. 10th St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Bryson Scott Price Taylor, 31, 1320 Prospect Ave., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Bryson Scott Price Taylor, 31, 1320 Prospect Ave., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Richard W. Allen, 52, 120 N. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Joseph Wayde Solomon, 34, 1501 Douglas St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 20 days served.
Tara Cassidane Wilkinson, 47, 2817 S. 18th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Robert B. Fanning, 30, 1517 N. 36th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Braden Tyrone West, 39, 205 W. Nebraska Ave., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Robert Eugene White, 46, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brittany Marie Evans, 30, Faucett, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Joshua D. Lyons, 31, Glenwood, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders and court costs waived.
Dylan Wayne Ballard, 22, 214 Yale St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Raymond W. Miller, 24, 139 S.E. Moore St., six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.
Carol A. Carney, 63, Overland Park, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor trespassing.
