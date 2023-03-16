Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Paul Charles Davis, 36, 1911 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Ronnie Allen Kimler, 29, no address provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony receiving stolen property with credit given for 77 days served.
Suspended sentence
Steven Ray Ball, 46, 1607 Parkview, two years probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Michael Draik Ruddock, 34, 1908 Manchester Road., four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Regina Renee Power, 54, 4407 Kensington, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Suspended sentence
Shane William Oldaker, 47, Atchison, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Timothy Lynn Nelson Jr., 30, 202 West Nebraska St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Joseph A. Hopper, 21, 2502 Penn St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tracy S. McQueen, 51, 1722 S. 10th, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Richard David Bowen, 27, 1800 Sun Valley Road, two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Joshua Wayne White, 30, 3230 Jackson St., two years probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Jeremy W. Ackerman, 35, 611 S. 7th St., two years probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Anthony Terrill Taggart, 42, 815 S. 21th St., two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Taylor R. Bonar, 26, Atchison, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Will J. Raida, 53, 5120 SE State Route FF, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Stephen Ray Smith, 32, 1402 Northwood, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Osmani R. Padron, 56, 1419 S. 10th St., two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Timothy Lynn Nelson Jr., 30, 202 West Nebraska St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Adam L. Marriott, 41, Maryville, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Fined
Jerry Wayne Swinney III, 32, Rosendale, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.