Division 3 Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Shane Russell Coy, 21, Cosby, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony attempted sexual abuse and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amanda Renee Martinez, 40, 807 N. 23rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 3025 Penn St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michele M. Cline, 34, 901 S. 14th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony abandonment of a corpse.
Jailed
Richard E. Gibson III, 31, no address provided, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
George D. Rainey, 40, Kansas City, Missouri, 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dyllion R. Healey, 29, Savannah, Missouri, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Eric Addison Brown, 46, 1821 Clay St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Ashley Brianne Huebschman, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
MC Machusy, 26, 1401 N. 36th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 901 S. 14th St., seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 901 S. 14th St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Black St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Black St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Black St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Sierra Dawn Underwood, 28, 2919 Locust St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Justin L. Fisher, 38, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Jailed
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 901 S. 14th St., one day in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Nicholas Dewayne Riley, 30, 901 S. 14th St., six months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Blake Roy Lee Kretzer, 29, 2634 Faraon St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Cassandra L. Harris, 27, 2502 Mary St., 55 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 55 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Vernell Carter, 37, 401 Black St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Suspended sentence
Mason Cane Hallman, 20, 2848 Sylvanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Mason Cane Hallman, 20, 2848 Sylvanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nicholas Ryan Brown, 32, 2006 Dewey Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nicholas Ryan Brown, 32, 2006 Dewey Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Todd A. Strong, 54, 3028 Kathleen Ave., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher Jack Hunt, 40, 401 E. Missouri Ave., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Anais C. Saulters, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for six days served and court costs waived.
Larry Alan White, 50, 501 Faraon St., 47 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 47 days served and court costs waived.
Cameron Cornelius, 29, 313 Indiana Ave., 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 40 days served and court costs waived.
Dustin J. Owens, 37, 1317 N. 15th St., 43 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 43 days served.
Suspended sentence
Nathan J. Bowen, 38, Rushville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Nathan J. Bowen, 38, Rushville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway with sufficient width – resulting in an accident.
Lindsey M. Lynch, 32, 1204 N. Leonard Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Davon Jamie Edwin Boston, 27, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Brian Kenneth Perry, 42, 2121 S. Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Madison Rayleigh Scott, 27, 1218 Henry St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Corey Allen Creason, 30, 1313 N. 11th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Robert Joseph Manassero, 34, 709 S. 40th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Mitch Moufa, 27, 1322 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jessica R. Christie, 32, 1817 N. 31st St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Kevin Dale Glidewell, 43, 2507 S. 18th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jailed
Monty K. Leinen, 29, 702 S. 16th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Brenden Joseph Dobrovolny, 26, 908 Lincoln St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Tomas Lares-Tiniguar, 24, 3601 Gene Field Road, 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Tomas Lares-Tiniguar, 24, 3601 Gene Field Road, 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Gary F. Goodhart, 41, Hale, Missouri, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Gary F. Goodhart, 41, Hale, Missouri, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Tobby Joseph Underwood, 42, 701 Ingalls St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Robert J. Crook, 39, Grain Valley, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
John C.D. Lotz, 24, Agency, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Ram Lian Cuan, 32, Kansas City, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Leon Jackson Jr., 59, 3220 Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Loretta J. Edberg, 48, Potosi, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Valerie Marie Trentanni, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jaryn B. Vanacker, 29, Lathrop, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Robert W. Garrity, 36, 1317 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Randy Lee Martin, 58, 10665 S.W. Bluff Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Jeffrey Thomas Salanky, 62, 1806 Prospect Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Howard Dean Hunt, 66, 218 Wilmer Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Braden T. West, 38, no address provided, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.