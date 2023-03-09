{h2}Division 3{/h2}
Judge Patrick K. Robb
{h4}Jailed{/h4}
Anthony M. Thompson, 34, 2513 Ashland Ave., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony fourth-degree child molestation with credit given for two days served.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}
Steven Todd Whittaker, 37, Faucett, Missouri, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
{h2}Division 4{/h2}
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
{h4}Prison{/h4}
Larry Tyrone Williams Sr., 60, 523 Virginia, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated.
Larry Tyrone Williams Sr., 60, 523 Virginia, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony driving while intoxicated.
Brian Michael Helm, 34, 2618 Renick St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 34, 301 W. Kansas Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}Andrea M. Pfleiderer, 30, 4208 Hillview Terrace, four years of probation for felony forgery with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Marquis Jabar Wagner, 25, 2001 S. 17th St., three years of probation for felony first-degree property damage with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Christy M. McCay, 49, 2307 Cardinal Lane, five years of probation for felony stealing with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Isaac S. Harr, 45, 5516 Miller Road, three years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
{h2}Division 5{/h2}
Judge Chad Gaddie
{h4}Jailed{/h4}
Cordell R. Healey, 23, 115 S. 16th St., 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked/suspended license with credit given for 21 days served.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}
Brian Lee Stanton, 39, 1012 N. Sixth, two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Jennifer Lynne Soderlund, 35, 1015 Henry St., 18 months of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
{h4}Fined{/h4}
Shaun R. Hurt, 36, 3142 Edmond, $500 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Charles S. Boyce-Jones, 34, Tucson, Arizona, $2,000 fine for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Dalton E. Enke, 21, White Cloud, Kansas, $500 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
{h2}Division 6{/h2}
Judge Rebecca Spencer
{h4}Jailed{/h4}
Joshua D. Lyons, 32, Glenwood, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 100 days served and court costs waived.
Brett A. Beadles, 35, no address provided, 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
{h4}Suspended sentence{/h4}
Robert Raymond Fernelius, 43, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Kylin D. Stanley, 20, St. Louis, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Henry L. Bibb, 65, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Randy Lee Raines, 54, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Chelsey Lynn Nichols, 27, 4720 Gene Field Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Leah R. Brawley, 30, Country Club, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Hector E. Howell, 56, 513 Blake, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Noah Hunter Cunningham, 23, 2810 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Randall L. Stumph, 32, 106 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Lucas W. Crockett, 41, 5601 Lakefront Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Damonte J. Rentie, 19, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and court costs waived.
Stephen A. Smith, 351615 1/2 N. 3rd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident and court costs waived.
{h4}Fined{/h4}
Miguel Diaz Rodriguez, 20, 6105 Ingersoll Rd., $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Christopher Franklin Sullivan, 26, Savannah, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Nelson Randall Cook II, 32, 302 Hammond, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
