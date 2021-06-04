Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Jailed

Justin Lucas Hendrix, 38, 2811 S. 18th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Landon Michael Rehm, 32, 716 Francis St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

Adam Wayne Evans, 40, 2205 S. 14th St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Harrison James Borske, 31, 1320 N. 27th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.

Joran Gehart Hope, 20, Grandview, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor harassment.

Joran Gehart Hope, 20, Grandview, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

Gary Wayne Hatfield III, 28, 6306 Sandy Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Baylie Jule Sauter, 29, 2209 Union St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Malik B. Gilliam, 26, 109 S. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.

Malik B. Gilliam, 26, 109 S. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.

Leslie Ann Compton, 34, 2915 Monterey St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Shawn Patrick Reynolds, 40, 4601 Cheyenne Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.

Theodore Eugene Hughes Jr., 39, 1611 N. 36th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

William J. Bartlett, 39, Brown’s Summit, North Carolina, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Fined

Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Caleb Jason Hux, 30, 1202 N. 22nd St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.

Aaron L. Menschik, 30, 1220 N. Eighth St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.

Tiffany Ann Admire, 38, Agency, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 100 days served.

Mark Christopher Knox, 37, 2813 Patee St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Brian Keith McClain, 49, 2707 S. 25th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Brice Pettijohn, 37, 1805 Mason Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.

Jonathan Michael Rice, 31, 4828 Mockingbird Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Andrew E. Klepees, 40, 1611 Gooding Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Jason N. Loman, 38, 3123 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.

James W. Langston, 48, 3612 E. Colony Square, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.

Ana C. Rodriguez-Castro, 33, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Raymond F. Harding, 38, Trenton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Andrew Michael Negozio, 48, 401 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Bryson O. Davis, 41, King City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

K.R. Amantus, 41, 1807 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Jamie Renee Mae Nicholson, 22, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.

Dusty Ray Young, 38, 713 S. 36th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Heather R. Younger, 36, Olathe, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Jory J. Thompson, 30, 1009 N. Leonard Road, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.

Isaac J. Rojas, 29, 5513 Rock Springs Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Fined

Darrell Alan Kellogg Jr., 39, 2922 Burnside Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.