Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kimberly E. Ward, 36, no address provided, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 55 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Juan G. Chumil-Perez, 36, 1024 N. 18th St., 176 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 176 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Juel William Parker, 47, 105 Arizona Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kristy R. Bush, 42, Savannah, Missouri, four years probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Alexander Liam Salisbury, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Braden Jiles Carlisle, 32, Charlotte, North Carolina, six months probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Travis R. Coon, 37, 2121 S. Riverside Road, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Larry Charles Sorensen, 34, Albany, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kayla Elizabeth Kuschell, 31, 1222 Angelique St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Victoria Marie Sego, 26, 3214 Sunnyside Drive, six months probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Amanda Jean McDowell, 39, 312 S. 15th St., 41 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Dakota J. Montague, 27, 2906 Sacramento St., three months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Dustin A. Coil, 42, Agency, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Laurence Grant, 63, 102 S. Woodbine Road, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 27, 2622 S. 10th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Levi Shaw Johnson, 34, 2418 S. 22nd St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Isaiah Austin Sprague, 23, 1315 Sacramento St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Jacob J. Mackie, 36, Lubbock, Texas, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jenny Ann Hensley, 35, 3113 Olive St., $400 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
