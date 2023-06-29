Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Jailed
Erika Lynn Cox, not provided, 420 N. 22nd, six months in Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony possession of controlled substance with credit given for 98 days served and court costs waived.
William Ray Diamond, 47, 1517 S. 19th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while license revoked/suspended with credit given for 51 days served.
Kam Andrew Montgomery, 44, Lathrop, Missouri, five months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 66 days served.
Suspended sentence
Hannah M. Pike, not provided, 10543 County Rd., 375 Lot 31A, four years of probation for felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Hannah M. Pike, not provided, 10543 County Rd., 375 Lot 31A, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to register vehicle.
Timothy J. Mclarney, not provided, Savannah, Missouri, four year of probation for felony possession of controlled substance with 30 days to pay court costs and fines.
Timothy J. Mclarney, not provided, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Steven Kenneth Hale, not provided, 1215 N. 2nd, four years of probation for felony stealing vehicle/watercraft/aircraft with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Dakota Lee Antle, not provided, 3305 Faraon, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Samantha Monique Cooper, 33, 916 N. 19th St., four years of probation for probation violation and felony possession of controlled substance.
Fined
Hannah M. Pike, not provided, 10543 County Rd., 375 Lot 31A, $50 fine for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 46, 516 N. 19th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary.
Suspended sentence
Casey Lamar Jackson Sr., not provided, 3801 Terrace Ave., three years of probation for felony driving while license revoked/suspended with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Bryson Ty McDowell, not provided, 163 Tucker St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Emily Marie Bauman
Jailed
Hunter Jameson Maxwell Bibb, not provided, 6520 Grant St., 48 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 48 days served.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Omar Clavel Cuba, 51, 2208 S. 14th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor peace disturbance with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Robert B. Fanning, 32, 3117 Messanie, 33 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 33 days served.
Suspended sentence
James W. Martin Jr., 29, 1011 Grand Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Clint Edward Grier, 52, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation and fined $1,000 for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jeffery J. Carrel, 51, 416 N. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Marni Lee Swyhart, 27, 5118 Faraon Trailer 54, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brian M. Nystrom, 49, 1005 Sunset Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Shawn R. Dean, not provided, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
