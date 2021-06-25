Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dalton Rahe Lewis, 30, 2429 Doniphan Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Edward Allen Joseph Grace Sr., 33, 1218 Oak Ridge, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful use of a weapon with credit given for 45 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Kinson Miller, 25, 1517 N. 36th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Kody Ray Lindsey, 25, 1218 Angelique St., nine years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony endangerment of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
D’Marcqus Steven Dydell, 25, 3428 Messanie St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
D’Marcqus Steven Dydell, 25, 3428 Messanie St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jarod Lee Spence, 41, 3015 Locust St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a weapon (concurrent).
Dreyton Kovey James, 20, Jefferson City, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Benny Lee Gray, 50, 817 Morgan St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jessica L. Hibbert, 38, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn Alan Rogers, 30, 2711 Doniphan Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Trevor Dwayne Tittsworth, 27, 3401 Jackson St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor Dwayne Tittsworth, 27, 3401 Jackson St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Alicia Dawn Buzzard, 36, 6307 Miller Road, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Tyhem E. Wilson, 27, 1107 S. 14th St., two years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rian Nicole Andres, 35, 1823 Clay St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bradley Leroy Johnson, 27, 2193 Tri Level Lane, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
Derek Lee Fitzpatrick, 38, 2514 Oak St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport with credit given for 106 days served and court costs waived.
Jailed
Marcus Douglas Kropp, 37, no address provided, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 56 days served and court costs waived.
Hollie Marie Peek, 27, no address provided, 92 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 92 days served.
Jay William Baskett, 60, 919 Ridenbaugh St., 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Dustin Ray Stone, 24, 511 N. 11th St., 75 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor harassment with credit given for 54 days served and court costs waived.
Aih Awn, 31, 5204 Lake Ave., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Denver Thomas McDowell, 23, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Nathan L. Woolery, 42, 4009 Paseo Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeremy James Thomas, 40, Amazonia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Gerald Wayne Bailey, 40, Lamar, Colorado, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Alex J. Honea, 35, Hamilton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Toiya Renee Hughes, 47, 1403 Sylvanie St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Christopher B. Escobar, 31, 1202 Angelique St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
John Richard Potter, 53, Boonville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Camaron Tramil Gibson, 24, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license with credit given for two days served.
Fined
Jamel Charles Fleming, 43, 2317 Felix St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Kevin Eugene Tracy Jr., 34, Atchison, Kansas, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Dalton Rahe Lewis, 30, 2429 Doniphan Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jailed
Robert Raymond Fernelius, 41, 2518 Mitchell Ave., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Shawn D. Massey, 50, 6802 Binswanger St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 90 days served.
Caleb M. Vaughn, 25, 2604 Lafayette St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Bobbie Jo Molt, 39, 2708 Lafayette St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Bobbie Jo Molt, 39, 2708 Lafayette St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Nathan Rodgers, 29, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Terence C. Anthony, 43, 1005 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
Joseph Seay Larison, 59, 2310 S. 14th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
John Michael Miller, 43, 3303 1/2 Mitchell Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Domonick D. Warren, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
William Jason Johnson, 45, Amazonia, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kaleen R. Fowler, 39, 2812 Sherman Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor concealing a misdemeanor and court costs waived.
