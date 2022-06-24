Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Amanda Renee Ebling, 39, 2215 Lafayette St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amanda Renee Ebling, 39, 2215 Lafayette St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Michael R. Neugebauer, 49, no address provided, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for any time served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Peter Immy, 23, 221 Virginia St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Alyssia Katlyn Hunt, 25, 317 Massachusetts St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Clifford Merrill Parham, 64, Union Star, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Carmen Renae Arrowood, 38, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Steven Allen Smith, 36, Gower, Missouri, four years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)
Jailed
Steve Alan Dotson, 43, 6520 Brown St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Frederick A. Davis III, 38, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Nathaniel Darrell Hayward, 46, Leavenworth, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Robert William Horst, 49, 2429 Doniphan Ave., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Dean Edward Scofield, 43, 5406 Diagonal Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Chad V. Porter, 33, 2811 County Line Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Johnnie O. Hollowell Sr., 63, 724 N. 23rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Aaron De’Andre Warren, 37, 3907 Terrace Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Andre Miguel Stillman, 54, 915 Angelique St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Junior Heffley, 37, 2611 Mary St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Crystal Dawn Tracy, 36, 902½ S. 17th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.