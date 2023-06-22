Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Ricky J. Rodriguez, 40, 6018 N. 23rd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony violation of order of protection for adult.
Ricky J. Rodriguez, 40, 6018 N. 23rd St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree property damage.
Ladarius L. Stevenson, 29, 302 N. 3rd St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jailed
Nathan Lee Woolery, 44, 3590 SW Lane Rd., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while license revoked/suspended with credit given for 22 days served.
Martel R. Stewart, 31, 2216 S. Leonard Rd., six months in Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony unlawful use of weapon.
Suspended sentence
Devon Thomas Hampton, 28, 1222 Angelique St., four years of probation for felony stealing, resisting arrest/by fleeing creating a risk of injury/death, and possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Jason Kyle Evans, 36, 906 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony stealing vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and stealing and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Lachelle Lynn Curtis-Schmitt, 40, no address provided, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Antonio Lavelle Jackson Sr., 48, 2121 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Ethan Joseph Knaebel, 30, 2714 S. 19th St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor receiving stolen property with credit given for 26 days served.
Robert D. Williams, 49, 3515 Gene Field Road, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 23 days served.
Macario S. Rigoberto, 31, 816 S. 9th St., 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Bradley Kyle Henson, 50, 216 E. Saint Paul St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Jacob A. Christopher, 27, no address provided, 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 17 days served.
Suspended sentence
Steven Drexal Edwin Brown, 35, 316 N. Noyes Blvd., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Aaron Lee Shuster Jr., 16, 8607 SW Stte Rte V Hwy., three years of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
DJ Takio, 22, Independence, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Camden Lee Walters, 21, 3303 Mark Twain Dr., three months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Jaxon D. Hughes, 24, 3425 Linda Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
William Patrick Wilson, 47, 163 Tucker Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Alfred Grubb, 64, 4615 Brookwood Terrace, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult.
Cayla Curley, 21, 1005 N. 6th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Leon J. Grimes, 32, 1704 Main St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Kip A. Uden, not provided, Doniphan, Nebraska, two years of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Tom Ebling, not provided, 804 Mansfield Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Cory Lee Bonea, 35, 1615 S. 12th St., $70.50 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Marlon Octavius Ross, 46, Memphis, Tennessee, $50 fine for misdemeanor littering.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
James Ancel Mignery, 37, 2807 S. 40th Terr., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Fined
Jose Juan Guzman-Hernandez, 51, 3160 Felix St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
