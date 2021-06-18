Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dreyton Kovey James, 20, 2225 S. 13th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Jeremy Michael Myers, 43, 531 N. 24th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Michael Myers, 43, 531 N. 24th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Natasha L. Price, 43, Amazonia, Missouri, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Allison Laurie, 35, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Shane L. Adams, 51, 2103 Pear St., 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and felony assault (concurrent) and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Fred D. Coker, 64, 3527 Olive St., 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony arson and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Bridgette Shoemaker, 41, 1101 S. 18th St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tanner Ray Young, 21, no address provided, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Randy Orville Peterson, 60, 2631 S.W. State Route U, 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Jeffrey L. Holder, 36, 2301 N. Seventh St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Shannon D. King, 45, 704 E. Missouri Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Michael Patrick Dawe, 21, 906 Riverview Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Skylar Matthew Berry, 23, 104 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Susan Marie Squires, 37, 1602 Brookside St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Alasha Ann Rainez, 27, 2413 Charles St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Fined
Charles Thomas Owens, 43, 7601 S.E King Hill Road, $300 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Cesar Elizalde, 38, San Antonio, Texas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Connor James Bielby, 19, 6402 S. 24th St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Tyler Lee Collings, 30, 2914 Monterey St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dartanyan D. Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Larrisa Faye Louise Walters, 26, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
