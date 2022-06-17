Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Hubert Reed Davis, 42, 402 E. Colorado Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amanda Renee Ebling, 39, 2215 Lafayette St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Michele M. Cline, 36, 2802 S. 20th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony abandonment of a corpse.
Suspended sentence
Brandi Leigh Allington, 47, 838 S. 19th St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Donald Brian Carroll, 57, 3319 Mueller Lane, four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joshua A. Garrison, 41, 2230 S. 13th St., four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Amanda Renee Ebling, 39, 2215 Lafayette St., $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Brandi Leigh Allington, 47, 838 S. 19th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Dustin Allen James, 40, 1105 Main St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Stormie Renee Briner-Stark, 30, 711 Mason Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Stormie Renee Briner-Stark, 30, 711 Mason Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Stormie Renee Briner-Stark, 30, 711 Mason Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Michael Dean Zorn, 39, 2010 Jamesport St., 29 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 29 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Corey Dequon Brown, 29, 2502 S. 17th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 41 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Amanda Jean McDowell, 39, 312 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Katelyn Kristyne Thornhill-Lawrence, 20, 1309 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Shyan Nicole McPike, 30, Amazonia, Missouri, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Shyan Nicole McPike, 30, Amazonia, Missouri, four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rson Harold, 23, Agency, Missouri, three years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rson Harold, 23, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for felony stealing.
Steven J. Hastings, 24, Kansas City, Missouri, three years of probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer |(sitting)
Suspended sentence
Garon Travis Reynolds, 39, 3803 S.W. Christie Terrace, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Suspended sentence
William M. Young, 39, Odessa, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Brittany N. Bonavia, 29, 901 Corby St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Fined
Anasticio Pelico Vicente, 41, Omaha, Nebraska, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael R. Neugebauer, 49, no address provided, 12 months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing a judicial proceeding with credit given for 12 months served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Samantha Dawn Bittiker, 39, 3005 S.E. Mason Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Kalah Akilah Champion, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Fined
Chad E. McDowell, 33, 1309 S. 20th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
